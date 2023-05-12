iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

