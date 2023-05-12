Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Regency Centers declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

