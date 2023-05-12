Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 14,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $372.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.61. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.55.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

