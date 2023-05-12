Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $110.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.