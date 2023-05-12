Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,820 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,630,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFAU opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.