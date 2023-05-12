Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 30,210 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $44,774,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

