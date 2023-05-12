Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $27,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 771,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

