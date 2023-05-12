Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX opened at $23.30 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

