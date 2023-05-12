Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,327,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 69,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.47 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

