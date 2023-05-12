Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $424.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

