Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 635,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,019 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $29,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,168,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after buying an additional 916,431 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 697,506 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.