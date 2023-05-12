Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,878 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.27% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $29,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 684,932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 261,696 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 499,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 664,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 185,343 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

