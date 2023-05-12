Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $28,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALF. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

CALF opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

