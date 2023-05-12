Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 37,877 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 37,877 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $27,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $127.66 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.