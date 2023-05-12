Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $28.90 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,283,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,045,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,084,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $230.18 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $278.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

