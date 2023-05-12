Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $33.70 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $33,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

