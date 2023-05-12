Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $34.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $212.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.81 and its 200-day moving average is $212.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

