Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.58.

