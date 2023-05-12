Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,857 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QTJL opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.