Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Position Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $40.06 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $437.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

