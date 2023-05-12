Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

