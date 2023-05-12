Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

