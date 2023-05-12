Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $36,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.44 and a 200 day moving average of $243.86.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

