LSV Asset Management Has $14.79 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

