Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $150.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

