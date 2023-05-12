Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPIB stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

