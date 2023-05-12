Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after purchasing an additional 409,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

ALL stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.