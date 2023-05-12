Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,557 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after buying an additional 156,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,248 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

