Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 831.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEF opened at $100.07 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.