Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after acquiring an additional 308,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after acquiring an additional 966,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after buying an additional 192,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,032,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,122,000 after purchasing an additional 148,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $154.77 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.33.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

