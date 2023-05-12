Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,014 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $201.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

