Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 10,650 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Progyny worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 5.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Progyny by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,305,732.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,779.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,233 shares of company stock worth $7,870,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 4.93%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Progyny Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.