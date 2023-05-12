Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,973 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $33,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 63.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after buying an additional 6,444,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $144,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $39.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

