Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 3,589 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.