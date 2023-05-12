Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 837 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 638.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $210.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

