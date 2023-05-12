Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $9,369,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after buying an additional 966,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $154.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.33. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

