Fiera Capital Corp Has $479,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.