Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 8,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get Crown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $110.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.