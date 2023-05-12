Raymond James & Associates Sells 375 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $39,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $154.70 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

