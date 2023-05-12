Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Markel were worth $32,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 560.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 32.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 86.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,373.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,302.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,308.90. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

