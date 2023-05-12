Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,988 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Best Buy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $71.62 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.