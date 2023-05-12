Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $33,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $171.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.