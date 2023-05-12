Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,379 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $198.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.95.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.