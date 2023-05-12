Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.68 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,526 shares of company stock worth $36,710,417. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of PCTY opened at $165.20 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.56 and a 200 day moving average of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

