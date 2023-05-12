Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.