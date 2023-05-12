VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 281,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,071.5% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 524,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 480,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.52 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

