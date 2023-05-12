Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.10 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,029 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,836,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after buying an additional 548,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 236,007 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805,632 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

