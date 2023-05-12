Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,713.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,528 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

Shares of PYPL opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

