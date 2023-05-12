Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 35,000 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.16% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

