Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 3,469 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after purchasing an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after purchasing an additional 257,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

A opened at $127.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

